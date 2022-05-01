(WATCH) Memphis Depay puts Barcelona ahead against Mallorca

Barcelona have cruised to a deserved 1-0 half time lead at home to Mallorca in Sunday night La Liga action.

La Blaugrana are aiming to put some breathing space between themselves and their Champions League rivals in the end of season run-in.

Xavi’s charges have been in control from the off at the Camp Nou with centre back Ronald Araujo seeing a goal narrowly ruled out for offside by VAR.

However, the hosts kept up their composure, to edge in front on 25 minutes, as Memphis Depay netted his first league goal since March 6, to hand them an advantage.

Jordi Alba’s clever lofted ball in behind the Mallorca defence released the Dutch star to fire a measured effort into the bottom corner.

Memphis Depay fires Barcelona in front! 🔥 A lovely finish as he controls the ball over the top and leaves the keeper rooted to the spot 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/4nDmLgYXGB — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) May 1, 2022

If Barcelona can secure all three points in this tie, the Catalans will seal a two point lead over Sevilla, in the race for second place, with four league games left to play in 2021/22.

