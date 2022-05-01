Reports emerge linking Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid return

Fours years after leaving the Spanish capital, Cristiano Ronaldo is being linked with a return to Real Madrid.

The Portuguese superstar has a year left on his contract at Manchester United but not all is well in the North-West of England. Erik ten Hag will arrive as Manchester United manager in the summer and that would be his third manager since his return. Given ten Hag’s Ajax play in a very set style, some have wondered if that would render Ronaldo somewhat redundant as Manchester United consider a rebuild.

The Mirror believe that if that were to be the case, then Real Madrid wouldn’t be averse to seeing his return.

It was alluded to in the article, but it is worth wondering about the sense of such a move for both parties. With Real Madrid focused on bringing Kylian Mbappe and currently in possession of the best attacking duo in La Liga already, Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema, it’s hard to see where Ronaldo fits in.

Although he does have 17 Premier League goals in a faltering side this season, no natural role would be available at Real Madrid and it seems unlikely that Cristiano would accept a reduced one.

That being said, it would be a sensational turn of events.