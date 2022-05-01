Real Madrid begin Manchester City preparation without David Alaba

Real Madrid won the league title yesterday and went to Plaza de Cibeles to celebrate with their fans after the match, but the likelihood is that it was mostly a sober event.

There was little time for the players to enjoy their success, as they were in training the following morning at Valdebebas, with an eye on the second leg of their Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday.

Mundo Deportivo reported that Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard and David Alaba were the only players that didn’t take part in the session, which was mostly dedicated to muscular exercises and shooting drills.

Bale missed to their La Liga crowning with a back spasm that took him out of both the Espanyol match and the celebrations, while Hazard continues to recover from an ankle operation.

Meanwhile Alaba faces a race against time to recover from a muscle strain. Having damaged his hamstring against Osasuna, he was again forced off at half-time in the first leg against Manchester City.

The good news is that Casemiro seems to have made a full recovery and played 60m minutes against Espanyol. Playing at centre-back, he should be fully fit for the City match and could be an outside option for the central defence if Alaba isn’t fit. Nacho Fernandez has struggled to fill in for Alaba and Eder Militao in recent Champions League matches and if Real Madrid are forced to through caution to the wind, Casemiro may be moved backwards.