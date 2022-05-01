Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper reveals he was on the verge of signing for Barcelona

Rayo Vallecano’s Stole Dimitrievski has revealed that he had agreed a deal to become Barcelona’s back up goalkeeper.

The Macedonian ‘keeper spoke to Serbian outlet Mozzart Sport, telling them that in January of this year both he and Rayo Vallecano had agreed deals with the Catalan club to take him to Camp Nou.

The reason it fell through, according to Dimitrievski, was the current Barcelona back-up. Brazilian Neto supposedly rejected any offers to leave Catalonia in January, which put the brakes on any move.

Dimitrievski, who was part of the Rayo team that beat Barcelona last Sunday night, was to be brought in to add competition for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, according to Sport, something Barcelona perhaps don’t feel Neto is doing.

The German shot-stopper recently turned 30 and has come under significant pressure this season for his form, albeit that has eased a little in recent months.

Publicly at least, manager Xavi Hernandez has remained supportive of his ‘keeper, but there have been various reports that it is an area that the club will look to improve.