Racing Santander return to Segunda after winning league

Racing Santander, for many a household name in Spanish football, are back in the Segunda Divsion.

Los Racinguistas return to the second tier after a two year stint in the third tier. A 2-2 draw with Celta ‘B’ mathematically secured their league victory, opening up an unassailable lead ahead of Deportivo La Coruna.

📺 RESUMEN #PrimeraRFEFootters | Jornada 34 | Grupo 1 🆚 @realracingclub 2-2 @CanteiraCeleste ⚽ 1-0 | Medina (32')

⚽ 2-0 | Cedric (36')

⚽ 2-1 | M. Rodríguez (44')

⚽ 2-2 | Losada (52') 🏆 El @realracingclub certifica con este punto el campeonato y el ascenso a 2ª División. pic.twitter.com/ll5jqN6QgH — Primera RFEF Footters (@Primera_RFEF) May 1, 2022

Racing were in La Liga as recently as 2012, but a dramatic fall from grace has meant that seven of the last ten seasons have been spent in the third division. Previously to their relegation from La Liga a decade a go, they had been almost ever-present in Primera, spending just one season in Segunda over 18 years.

Before their relegation they qualified for Europe in 2006, finishing sixth under current Athletic Club manager Marcelino Garcia Toral, powered by Nikola Zigic and Pedro Munitis up front. It was there that Sergio Canales also started his career, before moving to Real Madrid.

Another gem, already signed by Barcelona, was a large part of their triumph. Pablo Torre has contributed 10 goals and 9 assists from midfield at the age of just 19.

Providing four goals for the baying crowd, 21,500 fans were sent home from El Sardinero content in the knowledge they are on the up again.