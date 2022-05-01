Predicted line-ups for Barcelona-Mallorca: Adama Traore to return to the team

Barcelona welcome Real Mallorca to Camp Nou on Sunday evening (21:00 CEST), with both teams desperate for points.

Javier Aguirre’s side have won just 8 points away from the island and with the potential for them to end the Jornada in the relegation zone, now would be a good time for them to address the second worst away record in the league.

Barcelona meanwhile are trying to halt their own record, having lost 3 consecutive games at Camp Nou for the first time ever in the same season.

With injury problems once again mounting for Barcelona, Sport believe that it could be another opportunity for Adama Traore to make his case to stay at Barcelona next season.

Even so a lot of those injury issues are to players that hadn’t been playing. The new issues, for Oscar Mingueza, Martin Braithwaite, Sergi Roberto and Nico Gonzalez won’t hit the starting line-up too hard.

Dani Alves may come in at right-back, while Adama should replace Ousmane Dembele, who has tonsilitis. For Mallorca, they believe that Abdon Prats will continue after scoring against Alaves last weekend, with Take Kubo also starting behind him.

The big news is that Ansu Fati will be on the bench and all being well, should return from injury.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Alves, Araujo, Eric Garcia, Alba, de Jong, Busquets, Gavi, Adama, Aubameyang, Torres.

Mallorca: Sergio Rico, Olivan, Raillo, Valjent, Maffeo, Sanchez, D. Rodriguez, Baba, Salva Sevilla, Abdon, Take Kubo.