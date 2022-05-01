Marcelo wants to stay at Real Madrid next season

Real Madrid celebrated their 35th La Liga title on Saturday, beating Espanyol 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu as a side note. Marcelo captained the side and gave an assist to Rodrygo for the opening goal, but was even more at the heart of the celebrations after the match.

It could well be Marcelo’s last hurrah at the club. After 15 years at the club and becoming the most decorated player in the club’s history, the 2021-22 La Liga being his 24th.

Speaking during the celebrations to El Chiringuito, there was a hint of melancholy in his answers, as he was quizzed on his future.

“I don’t know what is going to happen. I am very content and happy to play in the best team in the world. I have just surpassed a legend of Madridismo as Paco Gento is. I am the player with the most titles in the best club in the world and that is priceless. If I stay or I don’t stay… I want to stay, so that is made clear.”

Sport carried his responses and despite his statements, there appears to be little appetite for him to stay within the club. At 34 and limited to just 17 appearances this season, he has played a bit-part role in the final year of his contract.

With no offer on the table from Florentino Perez, these might be his last matches in white.