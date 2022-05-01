Jose Maria Gimenez puts poor Atletico defence down to change in style

Atletico Madrid fell to a 2-0 defeat on Saturday night and saw their hopes of qualifying for next year’s Champions League take a serious blow.

An own goal from Mario Hermoso and an Inaki Williams penalty condemned Atletico, but their play didn’t help them much in a math where the home side outplayed Los Colchoneros.

It was also the passing of an unwanted milestone: for the first time under Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid have conceded 40 goals in a La Liga season.

Speaking after the match, Jose Maria Gimenez addressed their poor defensive record.

“It’s obvious that for a defender when they score goals against you it’s worrying. But we have to be realistic and know that we have a different style of play to the years before.”

“We are not being as strong when it’s time to defend and it’s noticeable. We are working so that this doesn’t happen.”

Las declaraciones de @JoseMaGimenez13 tras el Athletic-Atleti 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/ROPn4HzYjk — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) April 30, 2022

In the Champions League against Manchester United and Manchester City, many fans were delighted to see that some of their old traits appeared to be returning.

Ever since, that has deserted them. It also leaves Atletico just four points clear of Real Betis, although Los Verdiblancos have a game in hand. Gimenez told Marca that they were still calm with the situation.

“We know it could happen, but if there is one thing that relaxes us a little it’s knowing that we depend on ourselves and when you depend on yourself, you have to do everything you can so that your last bullet doesn’t escape you.”

“It’s a beautiful opportunity to classify ourselves for the Champions League. We have to win the games that are left regardless.”

Finally, with the Madrid derby on the way next weekend, Gimenez was asked whether Atletico Madrid would be giving their neighbours a guard of honour before the match after Real Madrid were crowned champions.

“Congratulations to Madrid for the title. They really deserve it, but we respect our fans a lot.”