Jan Oblak doesn’t know what the problem is at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid continue to stumble in La Liga. After a good run throughout March, ever since Los Colchoneros lost to Manchester City in the Champions League have won just once. That victory was 2-1 win over Espanyol, in extremis, with a penalty in the 100th minute.

Perhaps most worryingly is that Atletico Madrid don’t seem to know what the issue is. Speaking after their defeat on Saturday night to Athletic Club, Jan Oblak told Movistar+ that they didn’t know where to start.

“If only we knew where the problem is and then we could resolve it. I don’t understand why in the dressing room everything is perfect, but then we come out and in the fifth minute we have two yellows. It’s difficult. I don’t know where we have our minds, but it wasn’t here on the pitch. You can’t do it like that. We have to do things better, but if we don’t do so it’s going to be very complicated.”

Marca carried the comments from the interview, which were recorded straight after the players come off the pitch. It tends to be the form of interview where the most honesty answers find their way out.

Oblak, who captained the side, was clearly frustrated with the mentality on shown by his teammates.

“I can’t find answers to what is happening. It’s something that since I’ve been here hasn’t happened. My colleagues have desire, personality, but I don’t know why that doesn’t show on the pitch sometimes. I don’t know what’s happening.”

Given their mentality was once one of the strongest virtues of Diego Simeone’s side, those comments may be understandably worrying for Atletico fans.

“We have to find the problem because there are four matches left, and we have to get into the Champions League without doubt, if not, it will be a problem.”

After the match, Jose Maria Gimenez put the poor defending down to a change in style, but one way or another it appears not all is well with Atletico Madrid.