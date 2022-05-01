Champions League La Liga

Gareth Bale looks to have already played his last Real Madrid game

Gareth Bale looks to have played his last Real Madrid game as injury keeps him sidelined against Manchester City in midweek.

The Welsh international has played a peripheral role for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in his final season in the Spanish capital with just one La Liga start in 2022.

Injuries have continued to be a major factor for the 32-year-old, and a back injury kept him out of this weekend’s 4-0 win at Espanyol, and the subsequent title winning celebrations in Madrid.

Bale congratulated his teammates via social media but there is a growing sense he will not feature in their final few games of the campaign.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo have confirmed he will be absent for the visit of Pep Guardiola’s charges in midweek, following tests on a back spasm, with a likely estimate of two weeks out.

Ancelotti could grant him a farewell appearance, with the league title now wrapped up, if Los Blancos need to rest players for a potential Champions League final at the end of May.

