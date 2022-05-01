Florentino Perez says Carlo Ancelotti embodies Real Madrid values

Real Madrid won their 35th La Liga title on Saturday evening with a 4-0 victory over Espanyol and the celebrations were loud and vindicating.

For several leading characters at Real Madrid, it has been a landmark season. In particular, Karim Benzema has taken his game to another level. Speaking after the match, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez believes that it’s time he was recognised for it.

“Benzema has been good now and since he came, there is no doubt that they have to give him a Ballon D’Or this year, they can’t take it away from him.”

Marca carried the interview, in which Perez was asked about comments from Carlo Ancelotti, when the Italian said that it was a surprise to get the opportunity to return to Real Madrid.

“Possibly, as soon as we called him he said ‘I’m already on my way running,’ that’s what he said. And speaking with him these days he told me he had managed many teams and says that the difference is that the players at Madrid are Madridistas and that’s an advantage.”

By no means has it been smooth sailing for Ancelotti either, with some particularly harsh critics about his tactical acumen across the season. Perez dismissed that criticism.

“He has been around a while when it comes to coaching squads and there is always someone who criticises something, but his identification with Real Madrid is considerable, with his values and what he represents, and that is important in a manager.”

It would have been a surprise had he not been asked about Kylian Mbappe, with the Paris Saint-Germain forward still firmly on the wish list for fans and probably staff alike at Real Madrid. Perez refused to add any fuel to that fire though.

“I hadn’t gotten fallen for that but now they tell it could be true and so on… When we plan the squad for next year we will see.”