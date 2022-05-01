Fabio Cannavaro in the frame for Espanyol job

Former Real Madrid player and World Player of the Year Fabio Cannavaro could be returning to La Liga.

The Italian central defender, now 48, is seven years into his managerial career which has been spent in Saudi Arabia and for the most part, China.

Italian journalist Nicolo Schira has linked Cannavaro with the Espanyol position, which the World Cup winner would be interested in according to Schira.

#Espanyol have opened talks with Fabio #Cannavaro as new coach for the next season. Former Juventus and Real Madrid player has given his availability for the role. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) April 30, 2022

Of course, the Espanyol is not yet vacant. Vicente Moreno has secured safety for the newly-promoted Catalans, who he won the Segunda Division with last season. With other being linked to his job however, that doesn’t bode well for Moreno.

His side have met expectations but been far from impressive at times too. At the end of March, CEO Jose Maria Duran left his position and Mao Ye was appointed, which could spell a change of direction at the club.

Cannavaro is obviously untested in European football, but has won a Chinese title with Guangzhou Evergrande. Leaving the position there last year, he has also never finished lower than third in the Chinese Super League, with Quanjian.