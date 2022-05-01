Barcelona Femeni set date with destiny in Champions League final

Barcelona Femeni have been one of the brightest spots amongst a solemn few years at Futbol Club Barcelona in recent times and once again have a chance to write history.

They ended up losing to Wolfsburg 2-0 in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, with goals from Tabea Wassmuth and Jill Roord in the second half. That was enough for them to make it through to the next round though, after they had thrashed Wolfsburg 5-1 in the first leg at Camp Nou.

That match was the second time in the space of a month that they broke the record attendance for a women’s match, with 91,648 fans turning up.

That sends them through to the Champions League final, where they shall face an old foe. In a battle of the French giants, Lyon beat out Paris Saint-Germain 5-3 on aggregate too.

Lyon beat Barcelona 4-0 in the 2020 Champions League final, before their run to the trophy last season. No doubt Barcelona will want revenge over Lyon, while the French will want to re-assert their European dominance.