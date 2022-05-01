Barcelona La Liga

Barcelona edge up to second in La Liga with key Mallorca win

Barcelona have moved up to second place in the La Liga table overnight as they sealed a 2-1 win at home to Mallorca.

La Blaugrana now have an advantage in their race to end the campaign as runners up to Real Madrid, with four games left to play in 2021/22.

Xavi’s side dominated either side of the break at the Camp Nou, with Memphis Depay netting his first league goal since March 6, to hand them an early lead.

That advantage was extended instantly after the restart as skipper Sergio Busquets slotted home his first Camp Nou league goal since 2019.

The hosts survived a few scares late on, as Ferran Torres‘ goal was ruled out by VAR, before Antonio Raillo set up a tense finale with a neat finish, and Ansu Fati made his long awaited return from injury.

Barcelona head off to Top Four rivals Real Betis next weekend with Mallorca facing a relegation six pointer at home to Granada.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Ansu Fati Antonio Raillo Ferran Torres Memphis Depay Sergio Busquets Xavi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.