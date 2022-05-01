Barcelona edge up to second in La Liga with key Mallorca win

Barcelona have moved up to second place in the La Liga table overnight as they sealed a 2-1 win at home to Mallorca.

La Blaugrana now have an advantage in their race to end the campaign as runners up to Real Madrid, with four games left to play in 2021/22.

Xavi’s side dominated either side of the break at the Camp Nou, with Memphis Depay netting his first league goal since March 6, to hand them an early lead.

Memphis Depay fires Barcelona in front! 🔥 A lovely finish as he controls the ball over the top and leaves the keeper rooted to the spot 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/4nDmLgYXGB — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) May 1, 2022

That advantage was extended instantly after the restart as skipper Sergio Busquets slotted home his first Camp Nou league goal since 2019.

They all count…unless they're offside! 😂 Barca thought they'd got an incredibly scrappy third, but VAR had other ideas ❌ pic.twitter.com/4naHxifIMj — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) May 1, 2022

The hosts survived a few scares late on, as Ferran Torres‘ goal was ruled out by VAR, before Antonio Raillo set up a tense finale with a neat finish, and Ansu Fati made his long awaited return from injury.

A sight for sore eyes! 😍 Ansu Fati is back on the pitch for Barcelona for the first time since November 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/ZTFs8PT6eI — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) May 1, 2022

Barcelona head off to Top Four rivals Real Betis next weekend with Mallorca facing a relegation six pointer at home to Granada.

Images via Getty Images