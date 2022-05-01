Barcelona add Marcos Alonso to list of left-back candidates

One of Barcelona’s key issues this season has been squad depth given all the injuries they have suffered and the Blaugrana are planning their summer activity around that.

For many years, a replacement for Jordi Alba has been mooted at left-back, but few have materialised in recent years. Between Lucas Digne and Junior Firpo, neither of their previous efforts to do so have provided steely competition for Alba.

Alba has been an ever-present when fit this season and as the fatigue sets in, has started each of their last nine La Liga matches, only being substituted twice in the late stages.

It appears a shortlist is taking shape for this summer however. The latest to be added to it is Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso. Sport say that he has been added to a list that already contains Javi Galan of Celta Vigo and former La Masia left-back Alejandro Grimaldo, currently of Benfica.

At 31 years of age, Alonso would be a short-term solution but has had regular minutes this season too, playing in 41 matches. With just a year left on his contract this summer, the potential to sign him at a cut price deal would increase the attractiveness of the operation too.