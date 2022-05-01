Atletico Madrid without two key defenders for Madrid derby

Atletico Madrid set an unwanted record against Athletic Club on Saturday, as they marked the first year in which Los Colchoneros had conceded 40 goals under Diego Simeone.

Circumstances don’t look optimal for that poor record to improve next weekend, as they face the leading scorers in the division – Real Madrid. In addition to that, Atleti will be without some crucial defensive pieces.

They came into their match last night with five players at risk of being suspended for the Madrid derby and two of them fell victim to suspension. Frustratingly for Simeone, both in the same position.

Mario Hermoso and Reinildo Mandava were both booked within the opening 20 minutes. The first after just 60 seconds or so, as noted by Mundo Deportivo.

The return of Jose Maria Gimenez from injury couldn’t have come quick enough, as it would mean that Stefan Savic, who served his suspension against Athletic, could partner him in central defence. If Simeone chooses to go with three central defenders it will likely be Felipe who joins them to try and halt Karim Benzema.