Antoine Griezmann goal drought nearing four months

Atletico Madrid seemed to have found a formula to reignite their season after knocking Manchester United out of the Champions League and a run of six straight league wins, but things have tailed off alarmingly since.

During that run of form, the goals of Joao Felix had fired Atletico to success but since the Portuguese fell to injury, the magnifying glass has focused in on the other Colchonero forwards.

Amongst them Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman hasn’t scored since the sixth of January in the Copa del Rey against Rayo Majadahonda, as pointed out by Sport. That goalless run could reach four months next weekend, if Griezmann doesn’t score against Real Madrid.

It should be noted that he did miss ten matches through injury in the middle of that run, but it does speak to his poor form. Manager Diego Simeone has been fairly bullish about Griezmann since he returned to the club, but with the summer transfer window on the horizon, it could spell uncertainty for Griezmann.

Currently on loan from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid have a €40m purchase option on Griezmann this summer or the alternative of extending the loan. It was presumed by many that Griezmann would be staying in Madrid, but his recent form may raise doubts about placing so much money into a 31-year-old.