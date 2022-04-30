Thibaut Courtois is already switching attention beyond Real Madrid’s La Liga title win.

Los Blancos claimed their 35th La Liga title on Saturday after defeating Espanyol 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It has been a comfortable title win, sealing the deal with four games still to play, and Carlo Ancelotti was even able to rest key players today ahead of next week’s Champions League semi-final second leg with Manchester City.

It’s a luxury few title winners have the luxury of possessing, but it’s also one Real Madrid will be desperate to take advantage of.

And while Los Blancos are enjoying some much deserved title celebrations this evening, there is a clear focus on what comes next.

Something that was highlighted by Thibaut Courtois’s post-match comments, with the Belgian making it clear that – even with the celebrations – all eyes are on Wednesday night’s second leg with City, when Real Madrid will have to overcome a one-goal deficit.

“We have had a great game and we hope to come back in the Champions League,” he told Movistar.

“Let’s see if we can play another final.”