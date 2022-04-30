Real Madrid are taking no risks with the La Liga trophy after securing the league title.

Los Blancos wrapped up their 35th league title on Saturday with a 4-0 win over Espanyol, only needing to draw the game.

It has been a comfortable march to the title for Carlo Ancelotti‘s men, who have dominated La Liga all season.

Los Blancos have been able to rest players in key moments to maintain their Champions League efforts, while still managing to assert their dominance.

And it has been a deserved league title, with Ancelotti now completing the five trophy set across his two spells at the club.

As is tradition, Real Madrid will head to Plaza de Cibeles on an open-top bus with the trophy this evening.

And to avoid a repeat of the 2011 Copa del Rey celebrations, when Sergio Ramos dropped the trophy under the front of the bus from the top deck, Los Blancos have put in some extra measures.

The club Twitter account posted a picture of the La Liga trophy on the front of the bus, on a platform and tied down by several ties.

A sensible move, even without Sergio Ramos on board.