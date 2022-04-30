Ousmane Dembele evaluating incredible PSG offer

Most of the news coming out of Barcelona regarding the situation of Ousmane Dembele has been positive for some time now, in contrast to much of his career in the Catalan capital.

On Thursday it emerged that the Frenchman would be willing to lower his salary demands in order to facilitate a stay at Barcelona. It appears Dembele has finally found a comfortable environment to work in under Xavi Hernandez, who has been persistent in singing his praises.

Even so, that report admitted that there was still a significant gap between the two numbers proposed by Barcelona and Moussa Sissoko, the winger’s agent.

Since it has emerged that Sissoko has another offer on the table. Toni Juanmarti tweeted on Friday that Dembele is considering an offer from Paris Saint-Germain.

It would be a total of €17m per year in net salary, plus a signing bonus. The Frenchman has 20 days to consider the offer before it expires, as covered by Sport too.

👉🏼 Desde hace varios días, Dembélé tiene sobre la mesa propuesta escrita del PSG: ~17M netos anuales + prima fichaje ⏳ El PSG no ha recibido respuesta y apremia al galo a decir sí/no. En ~20 días debe resolverse 👇Dembélé prioriza seguir y espera la oferta final del FCB pic.twitter.com/S9BAHjXvFz — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) April 29, 2022

Juanmarti then went on to explain that Barcelona were working out exactly how much they could afford to offer Dembele before giving him an offer.

It’s understood by both parties that Dembele would need to reduce his salary to stay at the club from his current deal, which Marca puts at €13m per year. If he were to stay at Barcelona, it would be a considerable amount of money being left on the table by the Frenchman.