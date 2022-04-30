Marcelo has continued a Real Madrid tradition this evening following the club’s latest La Liga success.

A 4-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday saw Los Blancos win their 35th La Liga title with four games to spare.

It was a comfortable campaign for Real Madrid, whose title credentials were never in doubt.

Those below Carlo Ancelotti‘s men struggled to keep up in what has been a strange La Liga season, full of inconsistency.

For Marcelo, it was a particularly special achievement in what could be his final year at the club after 15 years at the club.

The Brazilian is out of contract this summer, and at age 33, he is unlikely to be kept on.

But before a decision is made on his future, Marcelo has managed to make Real Madrid history, becoming the most decorated player in the club’s history.

He has now won 24 titles during his time at the club, and it’s fitting that he has continued the tradition of placing a Real Madrid scar around the head of the Diosa Cibeles statue at Plaza Cibeles.

After travelling to the square on an open top bus, as is tradition after a title, Marcelo gave the statue a kiss before placing the scarf on top.

Another fine moment for the full-back in his hugely successful Real Madrid career.