Gerard Pique and Ousmane Dembele miss Barcelona training ahead of Mallorca

Barcelona have been struggling in recent weeks at home and the news before their next match against Real Mallorca is not good for Xavi Hernandez.

The Blaugrana lost their third home match on the bounce last Sunday night against Real Mallorca, the first time ever they have done so in the same season. Training on Saturday morning, Barcelona took to the field to prepare for that match but did so without Ousmane Dembele and Gerard Pique.

Pique has been struggling with ‘discomfort’ for some time now, with neither the club nor the player giving any more specifics than that. It has prevented him from training often and led to him missing matches against Levante and Cadiz. Although he did then play 82 minutes against Real Sociedad, before sitting on the bench against Rayo Vallecano.

With regards to Dembele, there has been no news of any injury for the player. In all likelihood, Xavi will be asked about his absence in his upcoming press conference on Saturday.

The injuries are mounting for Barcelona, who have added Nico Gonzalez and Sergi Roberto to their injury list this week, which already included Pedri and Sergino Dest. Oscar Mingueza and Martin Braithwaite are absent with Covid-19 too.

On a more positive note, Ansu Fati and Samuel Umtiti could make their return to the matchday squad according to Diario AS.

In central defence, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia are the likely candidates to continue in central defence from the Rayo match, while Adama Traore will be hoping for an opportunity on the right side of attack in the event that Dembele misses the Mallorca match.