Gareth Bale has explained why he missed Real Madrid’s title celebrations on Saturday.

The Welshman has only played a bit-part role in this season’s title efforts, with Los Blancos winning La Liga with four games to spare on Saturday.

A 4-0 win over Espanyol sealed the deal for Carlo Ancelotti‘s men, and ahead of a crucial Manchester City Champions League clash, they were able to celebrate their hard work domestically with silverware.

Almost everyone was there for the celebration at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the injured Eden Hazard even in place.

But Bale was not there having missed out on the matchday squad, and after his absence from the celebrations was noticed, he provided an explanation on Twitter.

He said: “CAMPEONES. So disappointed that I’m not able to be part of the celebrations this evening due to a bad back spasm but really proud of the team for winning the title! Enjoy tonight boys!#HalaMadrid”

Bale will leave Real Madrid at the end of this season when his contract expires, and he has only made seven appearances across all competitions.

But he has come back into the fold of late, and he will take another winners’ medal with him when he does leave.

He will also be hoping to secure another Champions League medal, too, with Los Blancos still in with a shot.