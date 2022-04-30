Gareth Bale misses La Liga title celebrations

A large party is brewing at the Santiago Bernabeu and simultaneously, Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid. Both are to celebrate Real Madrid being crowned champions of La Liga for the 35th time. Yet one player was conspicuous by his absence.

Wales talisman Gareth Bale has been used sparingly this season, playing just 290 minutes in all competitions. On a day when Carlo Ancelotti rotated his team heavily, Bale was a last minute absence from the squad with an undisclosed injury.

Yet he didn’t attend the match either. On the day when Real Madrid were handed the trophy, Cadena Cope report that all of Real Madrid’s injured players took part in the celebrations with the exception of the Welshman.

This will likely be the latest chapter in the poor relations between Bale and the Madrid press, who have been critical and at times insulting of the forward.

With Bale’s contract expiring in the summer, it seems as if both parties are looking forward to the end of their relationship, or what remains of it.