Football agent Mino Raiola passes away

Football agent Mino Raiola has passed away at the age of 54.

One of the most famous agents in the world, the Italian had been dealing with a long-term illness that had laid him low in recent months.

In a statement released on Raiola’s Twitter account, the family asked for privacy following his death and remarked upon the many lives he had touched during his time.

On Thursday, reports broke that Raiola had passed away, which the agent himself responded to in an understandably angry tweet.

Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate. — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) April 28, 2022

Raiola was known for his strong character, which took him to the top of the industry. Some of his high-profile clients included Manchester United‘s Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Often renowned for drawing high commissions and negotiating high wages for his clients, Raiola was also part of the Football Forum, a grouping of agents looking to defend the reputation and interests of agents within world football.