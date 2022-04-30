Confirmed: Rubiales to present the title to Real Madrid today if they secure result

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have confirmed that Luis Rubiales will be at the Santiago Bernabeu this afternoon.

It had been rumoured that Rubiales wouldn’t be present to hand over the trophy to Real Madrid, but in an official press release the RFEF confirmed that a delegation led by Rubiales would in fact be there today.

⚠️ 𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗔 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 | Desenlace en el título de Primera División. 🔗 https://t.co/AwXLAq6gHg pic.twitter.com/sB2GD1pYy6 — RFEF (@rfef) April 30, 2022

The communication said that the trophy would be given to Real Madrid should they become champions today and that a delegation would be present at the next match should that not come to pass.

It won’t hurt Rubiales to attend the event. There is no doubt that many at Real Madrid will have been uncomfortable with the close business relations between Rubiales and Barcelona player Gerard Pique, after the release of the so-called Supercopa files.

Even so, Pique himself denied that Barcelona would receive any favourable treatment and even stated that Rubiales was a fan of Real Madrid.