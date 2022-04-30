Casemiro praises Real Madrid consistency in title win, asks fans to enjoy it

Real Madrid secured their 35th league title on Thursday, beating Espanyol 4-0 in the process. Securing the title in April with four games to spare, Real Madrid can count themselves as deserved winners.

Speaking after the match, Brazilian lynchpin Casemiro was keen to highlight the day to day work put in by Real Madrid across the season.

“It’s a perfect job from the whole year. That’s how you win leagues, with a lot of work and regularity. That’s the most important thing. La Liga is always the most difficult, that’s why we are the greatest and we have 35. We have to enjoy because it isn’t easy winning.”

Asked whether there were any key moments during the season, such as his goal against Getafe at the beginning of the month in a 2-0 win, he doubled down on his answer to Diario AS.

“The league is won game by game, not just with my goal. To win leagues you have to have a squad and that’s the key. Even if you lose a match, you can’t relax; even if you win, you have to keep adding points. The great virtue of winning La Liga is adding [points] and never relaxing.”

Casemiro had missed the last few games with muscle problems, but played 60 minutes from centre back against Espanyol. With David Alaba likely missing from the Manchester City tie in midweek, he could be an alternate option in central defence.

“I am much more comfortable as a defensive midfielder, but I am here to help. I have always said so. I am available for whatever. I always want to play. Not just me, the team was very good today.”

Finally, Casemiro was asked if he had a message for the fans. Enjoy it was his answer.

“Two years ago we won the league and we couldn’t enjoy it with them. Enjoy it. We are going to Cibeles to enjoy it. We cannot enjoy it a lot because on Wednesday another important match comes, but we have to enjoy it. Now that we can celebrate together, we have to do so.”