Carlo Ancelotti says Madrid have something special in title celebrations

Carlo Ancelotti became the first manager to win all five major European leagues and Real Madrid won their 35th La Liga title against Espanyol on Saturday. Regardless of the impressive numbers though, it was all about the emotions for Ancelotti in the aftermath.

Diario AS recounted some of his quotes after the match, in which Ancelotti was keen to emphasize what he sees as the unique character of Real Madrid.

“It’s special being the manager of Real Madrid. I still don’t believe it. Madrid have something special, the weight of the shirt and not just for the players. Bit by bit we are all Madridistas and that counts on the pitch.”

After hours of press conferences and interviews all season, the Italian was understandably keen to get on with the celebrations too. Asked about the emotion of the moment, he had this to say.

“A lot of emotion. We have completed a challenge. The season has been spectacular. A lot of regularity. Consistent. I have to thank the players for their work and their attitude. Today we have to celebrate, not talk. I want to celebrate.”

The very well-publicised statistic on social media after the match was that Carlo Ancelotti became the first manager to win a league title in France, Spain, England, Italy and Germany, which was put to him too.

“It fills me with pride. I can say that I like what I do. It means that I have done it quite well. I am proud. I want to keep winning titles with Real Madrid.”

In terms of the keys to winning this title, Ancelotti gave a more specific answer than many expected.

“The breaks. In the first [international] break, we lost to Espanyol and Sheriff and then we achieved a lot of consecutive victories, like against Barca. Then, after losing to Barca we won a lot, a very difficult game against Celta.”

Naturally, one of questions regarding the celebrations touched on the Manchester City match. Real Madrid have three days before trying to mount another comeback in the Champions League next Wednesday.

“The celebration is good for the mental side of things. We are professionals. Tonight we all celebrate together. Tomorrow we train and Wednesday we have another important match. If during the celebrations someone cuts their foot or a leg… That won’t happen.”

On a closing note, Ancelotti wanted to give thanks.

“I am grateful to the club and the President for bringing me when I didn’t expect it, to be honest. Here you have to be in a rush to celebrate.”