Carlo Ancelotti has Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Manchester City on his mind.

Real Madrid claimed their 35th La Liga title on Saturday with a 4-0 win over Espanyol.

It has been a dominant campaign from Los Blancos, who have managed to get the job done with four games to spare.

And they were even able to rest a number of key players for the win over Espanyol, with a huge clash on the agenda.

Real Madrid face Manchester City on Wednesday night in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Los Blancos have a one-goal deficit after losing 4-3 in the first leg, and they face a difficult task against the in-form Premier League leaders.

Tonight was an evening of celebrations for Real Madrid, and deservedly so, but their focus is not drifting.

Speaking at Plaza Cibeles, where Real Madrid traditionally go on their open top bus after title wins, Ancelotti shouted to fans: “On to Wednesday! Yes, we can!”