Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti paused an interview following his title success with Los Blancos.

Ancelotti’s men won the La Liga title on Saturday and with four games to spare, beating Espanyol 4-0 while resting a number of key players.

Real Madrid have enjoyed a dominant campaign in which they always looked likely to take the title.

They have now got the job done ahead of time and ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg with Manchester City on Wednesday.

And for Ancelotti, it completes the set of five across his two spells at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It’s a significant achievement for Ancelotti, and something he didn’t expect to achieve having looked like he would have a slow end to his career.

The Italian joined Everton ahead of getting a surprise opportunity to take back over at Real Madrid.

And he will be delighted to have completed the set, having previously won all there is to win but the league title at Real Madrid.

But like many, he would not be where he is without the support of his partner.

And he recognised that when his wife walked in during his press conference, taking a break from questions to give her a warm hug before returning to answer the question.

A lovely touch.