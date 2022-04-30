Athletic Club Atletico Madrid

Athletic Club strengthen European chances with win over Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have slipped up in their bid to wrap up fourth place, losing to Athletic Club.

Diego Simeone‘s men could have all-but wrapped up fourth spot and Champions League qualification for next season.

But Real Betis will have the chance to move within a point of Atletico following their away defeat to Athletic Club.

Athletic Club, who are now withing a point of the final European position, currently occupied by Villarreal, took the lead thanks to a Mario Hermoso own goal.

And they did ride their luck at times, with Hector Herrera hitting the bar in the second half, though they doubled their lead within a minute, with Inaki Williams turning home a penalty.

Athletic were rather controlled in their performance, allowing just three shots on target, and they have now given themselves a solid chance of European football.

They now have an easier run-in than Villarreal, but it must be noted that the Yellow Submarine have actually performed better against the better sides in La Liga this season.

Either way, it will be a very interesting run-in.

