Villarreal prepare summer move for Watford star Emmanuel Dennis

Villarreal are reportedly preparing a summer bid for Watford hotshot Emmanuel Dennis if the Hornets are relegated from the Premier League.

Nigerian international Dennis has been a rare bright spark for Roy Hodgson’s side in 2021/22 with ten top-flight goals during his debut campaign in England.

However, with Watford almost certain to slip through the drop zone trap door next month, Hodgson is braced for incoming bids on his key names.

According to reports from the Evening Standard, Dennis is being tracked by Villarreal boss Unai Emery to strengthen the Yellow Submarine’s attacking options next season.

Villarreal are still pushing for a European place in 2022/23 with a Europa League spot on offer, in the run-in or a shock Champions League route, if they win this year’s competition.

Watford are likely to demand a fee in the region of £20m for their 24-year-old striker, as he only joining them from Club Brugge less than 12 months ago.

