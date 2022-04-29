The surprising reason Erling Haaland could take his game to the next level in 2022/23

Erling Haaland is a man in demand.

The Norwegian centre-forward is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund for pastures new during the summer transfer window.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked with moves for him but as things stand it seems most likely he’ll join Manchester City.

Haaland’s goalscoring prowess is undisputed. What is disputed, however, is his injury record. The striker has missed a significant chunk of this season due to repeated fitness issues.

That’s cast doubt as to whether he’s as safe an investment as, say, Paris Saint-Germain marksman Kylian Mbappe. Haaland does, however, have an ace up his sleeve regarding his preparation for the 2022/23 season according to Diario AS.

That would be the fact that Norway didn’t qualify for the World Cup. So while the majority of the footballing elite jet off to Qatar to play in the stifling heat of the Middle East for a month, Haaland will be resting in preparation for the decisive part of the season.

That’s not insignificant, and in fact could really help Haaland in what’s going to be a crucial first season with whoever it is he joins. Expectation will be sky-high and he’s going to want to hit the ground running and show that he’s worth the exorbitant fee.