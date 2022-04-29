The entire operation to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea will cost Real Madrid €59m

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Antonio Rudiger.

That’s according to Marca, who claim that the Spanish club have sealed terms with the Chelsea centre-back and the deal will be made official when the time is right.

The 29-year-old German international’s contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire at the end of the season and he’ll join Madrid on a free transfer as soon as it does.

Rudiger will earn in the region of €9m per season at the Santiago Bernabeu and will sign a deal that’s either four years long or four years with the option of an additional year on top of that.

His signing bonus will be €8m, calculated as €2m per season. The transaction is expected to cost Madrid €15m in total commissions.

That means that the entire operation is expected to cost Los Blancos a grand total of €59m including signing-on bonus, salary and commissions. But they believe it to be a worthwhile price.

Madrid expect Rudiger to bring experience, aggression and leadership to their defence.

He’ll also increase competition, ensuring Madrid have three top-class centre-backs in himself, Eder Militao and David Alaba.

Rudiger, who has 50 senior caps with the German national team to his name, leaves Stamford Bridge having made 197 appearances for the London club. He’s been a big player for them.