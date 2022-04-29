Sevilla’s Champions League push hit by Cadiz draw

Sevilla’s hopes of securing a Top Four finish in La Liga this season have been hit by a 1-1 draw at home to neighbours Cadiz.

Julen Lopetegui’s side move up to second place in the table with a hard earned point in their Friday night Andalucian derby but they could slip down by the end of the weekend.

Barcelona will move ahead of them with a win on Sunday as Atletico Madrid and Real Betis aim to increase the pressure with three points in the next 48 hours.

The home side started brightly at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan as Youssef En-Nesyri headed home Ivan Rakitic’s corner.

Both teams carved out chances before the break with Lucas Perez and Papu Gomez both denied by fantastic saves.

Cadiz were eventually rewarded for their endeavour late on as veteran forward Perez curled home a superb free kick.

Up next for Sevilla is a trip to European rivals Villarreal next weekend with relegation battling Cadiz at home to Elche.

