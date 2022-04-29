Sevilla and Cadiz’s predicted lineups for this evening’s Andalusian Derby

Sevilla face Cadiz at the Sanchez-Pizjuan this evening.

It’s an important game at both ends of La Liga. Sevilla are pushing for a third consecutive top four place while Cadiz are battling to avoid relegation to Segunda.

It’s also an Andalusian Derby and promises to be an interesting game. Third-placed Sevilla are level on points with Barcelona, two clear of Atletico Madrid and six clear of Real Betis.

Cadiz are currently 17th, one point clear of Granada.

Julen Lopetegui will set Sevilla up in a 4-3-3.

That’s according to Marca, who claim that Bono will start in goal behind a back four of Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos and Marcos Acuna.

Ivan Rakitic will start in midfield with Papu Gomez and Joan Jordan either side of him while Youssef En-Nesyri will lead the line flanked by Erik Lamela and Lucas Ocampos.

Sergio Gonzalez will set Cadiz up in a 4-2-3-1.

Jeremias Ledesma will start in goal behind a back four of Carlos Akapo, Luis Hernandez, Victor Chust and Pacha Espino.

Fali and Fede San Emeterio will sit in a double pivot with Ivan Alejo, Alex Fernandez and Oussama Idrissi in the attacking trident playing behind Alvaro Negredo, who’ll lead the line.