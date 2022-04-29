Ronald Araujo expresses his happiness to have committed to Barcelona until 2026

Ronald Araujo celebrated his contract renewal this afternoon.

The Uruguayan centre-back has extended his contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2026 and took to the Camp Nou pitch beside Joan Laporta today to sign officially.

The 23-year-old has had a release clause of €1bn inserted into the deal and is delighted to have committed his future to La Blaugrana. Both he and Laporta delivered speeches.

“It’s an enormous happiness to be at the biggest club in the world,” Araujo said in comments carried by Marca.

“The happiness is immense. It’s tremendous to be here. I want to thank my parents and my wife. We went through many things, my parents have made many sacrifices. But the fruit has borne.

“This is very important for us. I’m grateful to the club for the reception. The team had a different way of playing, another style, but they helped me and here I am signing my renewal with the best club in the world. Achieving this is enormously satisfying.”

Born in Rivera, Araujo came through the youth system at Rentistas before sealing a move to Boston River in 2017. A year later he was off to Europe, serving his time with Barcelona B first before breaking into the first team at the start of last season.

Since then he’s become an undisputed starter, forming a strong partnership with Gerard Pique at the heart of Barcelona’s defence.

He’s played 78 games for the first-team in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing one assist. He’s also become a full Uruguayan international, earning nine caps for his country.