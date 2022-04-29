Riqui Puig re-iterates that he wants to stay at Barcelona and succeed at Camp Nou

Riqui Puig has been speaking about his future.

The Barcelona player met with Ibai Llanos on Friday afternoon as part of a promotional event for one of the club’s sponsors, Cupra.

The YouTuber also met with Ferran Torres, Ronald Araujo, Nico Gonzalez and Ansu Fati according to Mundo Deportivo.

Puig hasn’t played for Barcelona since March 13th, a game La Blaugrana won 4-0 and he scored in. Since then nine games have passed without him earning a single minute.

But he’s determined to succeed at Camp Nou.

“Barcelona is my city,” he told Ibai. “I have my family, my friends, I’m very happy and I want to succeed here.”

If Puig is going to earn minutes between now and the end of the season this weekend’s clash with Mallorca could be a good place to begin. Pedri and Nico Gonzalez are both out injured and so Xavi Hernandez is short on options in midfield.

And it’s far from a dead rubber.

Barcelona need to win to lock down a place in the top four of La Liga; they’re currently second in the table, level on points with third-placed Sevilla and two clear of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. Real Betis are six behind.