Real Madrid planning to make heavy rotations this weekend with Manchester City in mind

Real Madrid could win La Liga tomorrow afternoon.

All Los Blancos need to do is avoid defeat against Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu and the league title is theirs. It would be Carlo Ancelotti’s first time winning Spanish football’s greatest prize.

Madrid are currently 15 points clear at the top of La Liga and have been far and away the best side in Spain this campaign. They take on an Espanyol team that’s consolidated themselves in 13th after earning promotion from Segunda last season.

Madrid will hope to win more than just La Liga this season, of course. They played Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday and lost 4-3 at the Etihad Stadium. The return is at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

With that in mind, Ancelotti is going to make several rotations according to Diario AS.

David Alaba isn’t fully fit while both Eder Militao and Nacho are suspended, so it’s likely that Jesus Vallejo will start at the heart of the defence beside either Ferland Mendy or Casemiro. Rafa Marin, of Castilla, could also be in line to make his competitive debut.

Lucas Vazquez is expected to start at right-back while Brazilian veteran – and official club captain – Marcelo should start at left-back. The midfield three is expected to be composed of Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde and Dani Ceballos.

Leading the line is expected to be Karim Benzema, who’s determine to break his best records in both La Liga and the Champions League. Marco Asensio will probably start on the right of the Frenchman with Rodrygo Goes down the left wing.