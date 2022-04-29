Real Betis pivot Guido Rodriguez attracting serious interest across Europe

Guido Rodriguez could be on the move this summer.

That’s according to Diario AS, who claim that the Argentine defensive midfielder has no shortage of admirers across Europe.

Guido was essential to Real Betis’ success in the Copa del Rey last weekend when they beat Valencia in the final at La Cartuja to win their first trophy since back in 2005.

He’s key to Manuel Pellegrini’s midfield – only Nabil Fekir has played more minutes this season – and has attracted attention due to the strength of his performances. His contract at the Benito Villamarin runs to 2024 but he could leave this summer.

Betis are still in the race for a top four place, something that would guarantee Champions League football next season – they’re currently fifth, six points behind Barcelona and Sevilla and four behind Atletico Madrid. Qualification would enable them to hold on to Guido but if they miss out it’s more likely he’ll leave.

But for now, at least, every member of Betis’ squad is completely focused on the five finals they have left this season. European football is already secured thanks to their Copa success – but they can turn a good season into a great one if they finish in the top four and secure their place in Europe’s elite club competition.