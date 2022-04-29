Pep Guardiola hints Kyle Walker will miss Real Madrid trip

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has virtually confirmed England star Kyle Walker will miss out at Real Madrid in midweek.

The full back missed the first leg thriller at the Etihad Stadium on April 26, due to an ongoing ankle injury, which has forced him to sit out four consecutive matches.

Fellow defender John Stones was risked in the first leg, before being withdrawn early on, and the 27-year-old also faces a fitness battle ahead of the trip to the Spanish capital.

Both players will not feature in Premier League action at Leeds United this weekend and Guardiola hinted Walker may miss the remainder of the campaign.

“Stones is out for tomorrow against Leeds, and we will wait and see for Wednesday”, as per reports from the Manchester Evening News.

“There’s a danger Kyle could miss the rest of the season, but right now I don’t know, and that is unfortunate for him, and for us.”

If the duo miss out against Carlo Ancelotti’s hosts next week, Guardiola will once again be forced to change his starting back four, with Portuguese star Joao Cancelo returning from a ban.

