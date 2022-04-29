Luka Modric has agreed a new deal with Real Madrid until the summer of 2023

Luka Modric has agreed a new deal with Real Madrid.

That’s according to Diario AS, who assert that the Croatian has put pen to paper on a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu that will take him through to the end of the 2022/23 season.

The 36-year-old has shown no sign of slowing down.

Modric has played 38 games so far this season, contributing three goals and nine assists. It’s thought that he’ll retire at at Madrid and will be offered a role within the club when he hangs up his boots. He’s become a true legend at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Modric joined Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012.

He cost Los Blancos €35m at the time and has since played 430 games for the club, serving as a key man during their run of four Champions League titles in five seasons.

Modric has contributed 31 goals and 70 assists during his time at the Spanish capital but his influence goes beyond mere numbers. The Croatian is a competitive animal who embodies the never-say-die attitude that makes Madrid such a unique football club.

He’s been key this season during their run to the semi-final of the Champions League as well as their soon-to-be title-winning La Liga campaign. And it’s become clear he’s not done yet.