Joan Laporta confident on Gavi’s future following Ronald Araujo extension

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta is confident the Catalan giants will agree a contract extension with Gavi next month.

La Blaugrana are aiming to keep hold of their star names this summer as Xavi gears up for potential La Liga title challenge in 2022/23.

Laporta has backed his manager by kickstarting contract extension talks with key players and Uruguayan international Ronald Araujo has already committed his future to the club.

The 23-year-old has new a release clause of €1bn inserted into the deal until 2026 with the announcement confirmed at a ceremony at the Camp Nou today.

Following the positive news on Araujo, Laporta was pressed on Gavi’s own future, with his current deal expiring in 2023, amid growing transfer interest from Liverpool.

“We hope to give some good news soon”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Gavi looks set to form an essential part of Xavi’s team next season, after breaking into the first team under former boss Ronald Koeman in 2021, before setting a new La Roja record, as the youngest ever Spanish international in October.