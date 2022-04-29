Barcelona La Liga

Bayern Munich ready to play hardball and block Robert Lewandowski’ move to Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski’s future is up in the air.

The Bayern Munich striker’s agent, Pini Zahavi, met with the powers-that-be at the Bavarian club yesterday in Munich.

Zahavi met with Bayern’s hierarchy to convey his client’s desire to leave this summer for Barcelona, but the German club responded by offering him a contract renewal according to Mundo Deportivo.

Bayern told Zahavi that they have no intention of selling Lewandowski this summer. His contract expires in 2023 and they’d rather lose him on a free than part ways this close-season.

And it’s hard to believe they’re bluffing. They let David Alaba depart for Real Madrid on a free transfer last summer, after all, and are expected to ask for a King’s ransom for Lewandowski.

Hopes Barcelona could sign him for €40m seem to be misplaced.

Because Lewandowski is as close to a guaranteed goalscorer as they come. The Polish marksman, 33, has scored 33 goals in the 31 Bundesliga matches he’s played so far this season.

