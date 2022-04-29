Barcelona starlet Nico Gonzalez reportedly ruled out for the rest of the season through injury

Xavi Hernandez has received more bad news.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who assert that Nico Gonzalez has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The Galician midfielder joins several other Barcelona players in the infirmary including Pedri and Sergino Dest.

This is a situation combined by the absences of Oscar Mingueza and Martin Braithwaite, who’ve both tested positive for covid-19.

Nico has fractured the fourth toe of his left foot and while Barcelona haven’t indicated how long he’ll be absent it’s thought to be a season-ending ailment. He’ll miss the game with Mallorca.

And it’s far from a dead rubber. Barcelona need to get back to winning ways to secure their place in the top four of La Liga and the Champions League football that comes with it.

Barcelona are 15 points behind Real Madrid in second place – the title is long gone – but they’re level with third-placed Sevilla and two points clear of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. Real Betis are in fifth, six points behind, but they have nothing to lose in the race.

Nico, 20, has spent his entire senior career at Barcelona. He broke into the first team at Camp Nou at the beginning of this season and has since played 37 games for the club.