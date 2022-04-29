Barcelona meet with Jorge Mendes to discuss the future of three first-team players

Barcelona met with Jorge Mendes on Thursday evening.

The meeting took place in Barcelona and was attended by Joan Laporta, Rafa Yuste and Mateu Alemany as well as the Portuguese super-agent according to Mundo Deportivo.

They met at Via Veneto to discuss the future of three first-teamers – Adama Traore, Francisco Trincao and Nico Gonzalez. All three players are represented by Mendes.

Adama joined Barcelona on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers during the January transfer window. Since then the 26-year-old has played 15 games and provided four assists. There is understood to be a purchase option included in the deal.

Trincao went the other way; he left Barcelona last summer to join Wolves on loan until the season’s end. The Portuguese has played 35 games for the Premier League club, contributing two goals and one assist. There’s an option-to-buy included in the deal.

Nico is still at Barcelona and has a contract until the summer of 2024. But Mendes was keen to know what plans Barcelona have for the Galician midfielder. Several other European sides are interested in him and a renewal could be imminent.

Mendes, 56, was born in Lisbon and is one of the most influential men in European football. Some of his other high-profile clients include Jose Mourinho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix.