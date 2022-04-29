Barcelona keen to renew Nico Gonzalez’s contract to 2028

Barcelona want to renew Nico Gonzalez’s contract.

That’s according to Marca, who claim that La Blaugrana are keen to tie the Galician down to a deal that will take him to 2028.

His current deal expires in the summer of 2024.

Nico is the next on Barcelona’s list to tie down. Ronald Araujo and Sergi Roberto have both been dealt with and the club have been working on Gavi and Ousmane Dembele for some time.

The reason Barcelona want to move quickly is that there are several rival clubs interested in the 20-year-old midfielder.

Nico broke into the first team under Ronald Koeman at the beginning of the season and while his prominence has decreased since Xavi Hernandez took over he’s still had a fine campaign.

Barcelona see him as being a player who can play an important role at the club for many years to come. He’s currently represented by Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes.

Nico is currently injured, unlikely to return to action for the rest of the season. He’s played 37 games for Barcelona in all competitions this season.