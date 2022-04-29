Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite tests positive for covid-19

Barcelona’s Martin Braithwaite has tested positive for covid-19.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who assert the Dane won’t be available for La Blaugrana’s clash with Mallorca this Sunday.

In truth, the 30-year-old striker isn’t much of a loss for Xavi Hernandez. He’s hardly featured under the Catalan since he took over from Ronald Koeman toward the tail end of 2021.

Braithwaite has played just eleven minutes since Barcelona’s clash with Osasuna back on March 13th. Oscar Mingueza, who’s also tested positive for covid-19, has similarly been rarely used.

The worry for Barcelona is that there was a team barbecue held on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva and Braithwaite was present. We’ll see over the next few days if any other players are positive.

Braithwaite joined Barcelona from Leganes in the January transfer market of 2020. Since then he’s played 58 games for La Blaugrana, contributing ten goals and five assists in that time.

A Danish international, Braithwaite has scored ten goals in the 56 senior caps he’s earned for his country.

Even though his contract at Camp Nou expires in the summer of 2024 it’s expected Braithwaite could depart for pastures new this close-season. He’ll want to earn a place in Denmark’s World Cup squad and can’t do that if he’s sitting on the bench.