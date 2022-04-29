Barcelona considering summer move for Celta Vigo left-back Javi Galan

Barcelona are interested in Javi Galan.

That’s according to Gerard Romero as carried by Diario Sport.

They claim that the powers-that-be at Barcelona held a dinner on Thursday evening and discussed the Celta Vigo left-back. They were in the presence of Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes.

Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany were present for the discussion. They’re said to believe that Galan could be an interesting and effective option to deputise for Jordi Alba at Camp Nou.

Mendes isn’t Galan’s agent but he would be involved in discussions. It’s thought Galan’s release clause at the Galician club is €18m, something Barcelona would have to meet.

Galan has consolidated himself as one of the best full-backs in La Liga in recent times since his spell with Huesca. He joined Eduardo Coudet’s Celta last summer and has adapted well.

Galan, 27, was born in Badajoz in Extremadura. He began his career with Badajoz before joining Cordoba in 2015, spending two years in Andalusia before securing a move to Huesca in 2019.

Valued at €9m by Transfermarkt, Galan has made 34 appearances across all competitions for Celta and provided three assists. Celta are currently 12th in La Liga, 16 points off a European place and nine clear of relegation.