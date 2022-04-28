Villarreal labelled a disgrace for their performance against Liverpool by TalkSport

Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

It was the first leg of the Champions League semi-final and The Reds made light work of their visitors.

They took the lead in the 53rd minute through Pervis Estupinan’s own goal before Sadio Mane doubled their lead two minutes later.

Liverpool dominated 74% of the possession and registered 19 shots in comparison to Villarreal’s one. Most viewed Unai Emery’s tactics as a necessary evil given Liverpool’s sheer firepower.

But not TalkSport pundit Jason Cundy.

Speaking after the final whistle, he labelled the Yellow Submarine a disgrace for setting up in the way they did at Anfield.

He said you could have played a fan beside Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool’s defence and it wouldn’t have made a difference.

Questioning Villarreal’s merit to make the final four of Europe’s elite competition is interesting given they beat both Juventus and Bayern Munich to make it that far.